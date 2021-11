At Penn State since 2004, Donna Fick has been renowned for her research in delirium, dementia, and improving cognitive health in older adults. As an Elouise Ross Eberly Endowed professor at the Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing and director of the Tressa Nese and Helen Diskevich Center of Geriatric Nursing Excellence, Fick teaches gerontology, research, and public policy courses to students in both the graduate and undergraduate programs. She is also the editor of the Journal of Gerontological Nursing.

HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO