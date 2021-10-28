CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Dream Inspires Concord Man To Take Food, Clothing and Scripture To Homeless Campsites

By Sharon Chin
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZ0FC_0cetd7Qp00

CONCORD (KPIX) — A Concord man is devoting his retirement to creating what he calls a Love Revolution among the homeless in his community.

Jack Fliehmann rises at 2:30 a.m. to make breakfast and lunch for about 50 homeless people around Concord.

He loads bags of sandwiches, snacks, and supplies for his daily route to more than two dozen campsites.

At Willow Pass Park, Fliehmann delivers to Bob Kraft in his tent and asks if he needs anything else to survive the cold evenings.

“You need any extra warmth for tomorrow?” Fliehmann asked.

Oh no, just in the morning,” Kraft responded.

Fliehmann also fully-charges a battery brick to power Kraft’s fan and phone.

His kindness inspires a string of praise.

“Good. Genuine. Loyal. Upbeat,” is how Kraft described Fliehmann.

He began his ministry in January 2020, after he had the same dream, two nights in a row.

“The Lord Jesus came to me in a dream and actually came up and said, ‘I want to get to know the homeless,'” he recalled.

So he looked for the unhoused, bought them food, and talked with them.

One recipient told him how much that meant.

“At the end of the time, he said, ‘The food doesn’t really matter. You’re the first person who looked me in the eye today and treated me like a human being,'” Fliehmann remembered.

He forges friendships as he gives away donations of clothes, blankets, tents and toiletries stored in a room at his house.

For encouragement, Fliehmann reads Bible verses that his wife has hand-copied. She has written down tens of thousands of them that he’s given away.

He read one verse to a homeless woman at the entrance to the park.

“Just as a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on all those who fear him,” he read. She thanked him for the Scripture reading.

Rudy Carranza, his wife, Maria, and their 12-year-old son, Victor, cannot thank Fliehmann enough.

Fliehmann and his friends have helped the family pay for a hotel room and food in Martinez, after he found them sleeping on church steps, a month ago, seeking to meet him and request assistance.

The family’s now getting back on their feet.

“He’s always calling us, texting us, letting us know he’s there for us, that we’re loved and not alone,” Carranza said.

One of Fliehmann’s friends, Wayne Calhoon, even made arrangements with his employer that allows him to drive Victor to school in a limousine to make the family feel special.

“He’s like an angel sent from God,” Carranza said of Fliehmann.

Fliehmann simply wants to make homeless folks feel known, loved, and not alone.

“They make me feel alive. They are my friends,” he said of the treasured relationships.

So for serving Concord-area homeless people with love and friendship, this week’s Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Jack Fliehmann.

Note: Fliehmann has not solicited donations; they have gone to him by word of mouth. If you would like to donate or if you are homeless in need of assistance in the Concord area, he can be reached at jackiejack88@hotmail.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cortlandstandard.net

McLean groups assist with clothing, food giveaways

McLEAN — As the temperature begins to drop, winter coats will once again become a necessity even to check the mail. However, not every family has the money to buy new winter clothes or blankets. “There are so many families in need in McLean,” volunteer Bonnie Barrett said Saturday at...
MCLEAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Concord, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
yourconroenews.com

'Miracle City' campus for homeless taking shape in Conroe

Progress on a new Conroe campus is moving along to build the first of several buildings to provide job training, assistance and temporary living quarters for the homeless. Located of Foster Drive near the Conroe Fire Station No. 3, the project is the brainchild of Luke Redus of Conroe-based Compassion United. Thanks to a five-acre land donation from the city of Conroe, Redus is now able to expand his services to the large homeless population in Conroe.
CONROE, TX
pahomepage.com

Hometown Hero: Harvest of Blessing Food and Clothing Pantry

Tuesday's hometown heroes have a place to call their own and to help even more people. Harvest of Blessing Food and Clothing Pantry celebrated its new location on Princess Street in York. Until now, the pantry held pop-up distributions as long as the weather cooperated.
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Clothing#Campsites#Kpix#Unhoused
TribTown.com

Ivy Tech to collect food, clothing donations for students

Donations of food and clothing will be collected from noon to 4 p.m. today at the Columbus campus of Ivy Tech Community College, 4475 Central Ave. Food collected during the second Spooky Food Drive will be given to the college’s Ivy Food for Thought Food Pantry, which provides meals, snacks and hygiene items for students, according to a news release from the school.
COLUMBUS, IN
CBS LA

Venice Residents Concerned Homeless Encampments Will Return Even After Clearing

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sanitation workers cleared another large homeless encampment in Venice Wednesday, but neighbors, both housed and unhoused, are concerned the clearing will not last. While notices announced the cleanup and “No Parking” signs warning residents that their cars would be towed if they were not moved, the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Homeless Services said the new rules would not be enforced. However, some residents are concerned about their safety  “It isn’t enough,” said resident Deborah Keaton. “This is only gonna last about 15 minutes and then he’s gonna come right back.” The “he” Keaton refers to is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
42K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy