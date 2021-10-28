CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Big Storm Leaves San Francisco Bay Waters Strewn With Debris

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8fxH_0cetd6Y600

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The big storm brought a lot of much-needed moisture to the Bay Area, but it also brought a lot of stuff into the San Francisco Bay that doesn’t belong in the bay.

“Basically, anything that’s in the city on the street is coming into the storm drain with the rain and getting washed out into the bay and into our local creeks,” said Sajel Choksi-Chugh, the executive director for San Francisco Baykeeper. “We’re looking at stormwater runoff that has pollutants from every single paved area around the bay, we’re looking at industrial pollution, we’re also looking at wastewater overflows.”

She and her team scooped up visible trash and debris from the bay on Wednesday. This is something that typically happens after a big storm, according to Choksi-Chugh.

“The trash on our streets and in our creeks gets washed out into the bay,” she said.

However, it’s the pollutants that aren’t necessarily visible that are often more concerning. She took KPIX 5 by water up to a wet weather overflow plant in Albany, where they’re now warning people to stay out of the water for a few days.

“Over the weekend, there was so much water that they actually ended up having to discharge only partially treated water, so there was a lot of bacteria that got into the water,” she said. “So, we have been warning people to stay out of the water, which is just a good thing to do after it rains. You should definitely wait at least 48 hours if not longer, just to make sure you’re not being exposed to something dangerous.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Overnight Showers Across Bay Area; Sunday Night Atmospheric River Shifts To Northwest

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A rapidly moving cold front triggered showers across the San Francisco Bay Area early Thursday. While the rain provided further relief from the extreme drought conditions, a more potent weekend atmospheric river has shifted its path, missing Northern California and heading toward the Northwest. “Rainfall amounts have been pretty decent over the North Bay with a few hundredths to a few tenths,” the National Weather Service said. “Highest amounts have over the coastal mountains like Mt Tam which is approaching three quarters of an inch.” “The morning commute will not be a total washout,” weather service forecasters said....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Amid Supply Chain Issues Port Of Oakland Shipping Terminal Goes Empty

OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Amid a backlog of ships waiting to be unloaded in Southern California, a shipping terminal at the sprawling Port of Oakland stood vacant last week for the first time in history, a symbol of the complexities of the nation’s supply chain woes. Danny Wan, executive director of the Port of Oakland and the president of the California Association of Port Authorities, made the stunning revelation to the Associated Press. “The operator tells me this is the first time in the history where they are operating in Oakland where they have not had one vessel call,” he said. “This...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rainy Days And Mondays; November Gets Off To Wet Start Bringing More Drought Relief

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While not packing the punch of last week’s atmospheric river, a storm front rolled into the drought-stricken San Francisco Bay Area Monday, bringing with it widespread showers stretching from Santa Rosa to the South Bay. While light rain fell in the North Bay in the pre-dawn hours, the showers were expected to drape over San Francisco by mid-morning and into the evening hours. “Wet roads will be the biggest impact from this system, impacting the morning commute in North Bay, and perhaps the tail end of the a.m. commute towards the SF Bay Shoreline,” the National Weather...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

State Orders Delay In Start Of Dungeness Crab Season Off Northern California Coast

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — State fishery officials have delayed the start of Dungeness crab fishing season from Monterey to Point Arena along the Mendocino County coast at least until just days before Thanksgiving, threatening to eliminate the dining favorite from your holiday table. Last year, the Californian Department of Fish and Wildlife delayed the commercial crab fishing season shortly before Thanksgiving in order to protect whales and sea turtles. On Monday, they delayed the season again, but this time the State cast an even larger net, including sport fishermen as well. The delay is based on data from the state’s recently created...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
CBS San Francisco

After Decades Of Waiting, New Housing Units Taking Shape On San Francisco’s Treasure Island

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – It took a quarter century of planning, but a new Treasure Island is starting to take shape in San Francisco Bay. On Wednesday, Mayor London Breed received a tour of what will be a massive addition to the city’s housing stock, and the Bay’s ferry fleet. “We can’t stop here,” Breed said. “This has been a project that’s been over 20 years in the making. And it should not take us long to get housing built in San Francisco.” Breed toured something that could be described as a housing development. It could also be called the wholesale transformation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Small Businesses in San Francisco’s Financial District Await Return of Downtown Workforce

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Many of the smaller businesses in downtown San Francisco are counting down the days until the larger ones bring their workers to their office spaces, but some experts believe that is still likely a few months away. “The office worker population — the daytime population not being there — is clearly affecting other parts of the economy,” said Jeff Bellisario, the executive director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute. “As we talk to people, January seems to be where many companies are landing when they talk about the return to the office.” Leonid Plotkin, who owns Financial...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

‘A Huge Sigh Of Relief;’ Kids COVID Shots Begin In Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Like parents across the San Francisco Bay Area, Amber Roe has anxiously awaited the day her two young children could be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. On Wednesday, she strolled up to a vaccination site in San Jose with her two children in tow and they became among the first to receive shots less than 24 hours after federal health officials cleared the vaccinations for children ages 5-11. “Today is such a huge sigh of relief for me,” she told KPIX 5. “It’s been really stressful for the past year and a half, kind of trying to...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Spike In Cases In Bay Area Counties Not Likely To Bring Back Mask Mandates For Vaccinated

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — Just as mask mandates in the Bay Area begin are lifting, now there is a rise in cases that elevates the entire Bay Area into CDC’s substantial and high transmission tiers. But that doesn’t mean some counties will reimpose mask mandates to slow the spread. On Monday, Marin County rolled back its indoor mask mandate for those that are vaccinated. The county says cases have gone up but not high enough to change the rules again. Marin County Public Information Officer Laine Hendrick says it wasn’t a surprise that the county fell back in the substantial tier for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Bay#Bacteria#Extreme Weather#Kpix
CBS San Francisco

San Ramon Boy Finds Special Friend in Garbage Truck Driver

SAN RAMON (KPIX) — Some friendships make a lasting impression. On Thursday, a little boy who faithfully waits each week for a pal to pull up at his San Ramon driveway had a last meeting with his unusual buddy. We all know the deal on trash day. The key is to get the trash cans out to the street in time for the garbage pick-up. For most of us, it’s a chore but, for one little boy who lives in San Ramon, trash day is filled with excitement and anticipation. Every Tuesday for the past two years, five-year-old Finn Maier would listen...
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Supply Chain Woes Pressure Bay Area Retailers as Holidays Loom

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Shannon Murray says she’s normally a late shopper who waits until Christmas Eve but, this year, she bought some holiday gifts at Nuts for Candy in Burlingame well before Halloween. Shopping early is smart if you’re seeking something specific, according to store owners John and Nora Kevranian. “In 27 years I have not seen anything like this,” John said. The Kevranians import many specialty products, from plush to puzzles, so they ordered their holiday inventory months early. “Many of our distributors are sending us letters and saying they’re no longer taking orders ’til January,” Kevranian said. So far, the store’s only...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Longtime Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan Hit, Killed By Motorist During Morning Walk

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Longtime Alameda County supervisor and former Assembly Majority Leader Wilma Chan died after being struck by a motorist during a morning walk in Alameda on Wednesday. According to Chan’s office, the supervisor had been walking her dog earlier in the day when she was struck by the vehicle and suffered a serious head injury. Chan was rushed to Highland Hospital in Oakland, where medical staff were unable to revive her. “During her 30-year-career in public service, Supervisor Chan had been a staunch advocate for children, families and the elderly, affordable housing, and health care for the uninsured,” her...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wayward Baby Fur Seal Pup Rescued In San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) — A wayward northern fur seal pup was resting safely Monday at the Marine Mammal Center after a harrowing weekend in San Rafael. The San Rafael Police Department said the malnourished and dehydrated young seal was first reported on the loose Saturday afternoon. Officers were dispatched and located the seal, but not before it narrowly avoided being hit by several vehicles in the area of East Francisco Boulevard and Grange Way. Wayward seal lion pup (San Rafael Police photo) The seal, dubbed “Ivy” by officials, was rescued by the Marine Mammal Center and taken to their facility in Sausalito....
SAN RAFAEL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS San Francisco

Flu Shots Hard To Find In Bay Area Amid Concerns Of Possible Severe Flu Season

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The flu season is here, but the vaccine to protect you may be difficult to find as the demand surges. One Bay Area family told KPIX 5 they were turned away from a pharmacy because of supply issues despite having appointments. Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned temporary shortages of the flu vaccine could occur between shipments of supplies, such as syringes and needles, as the demand increases. KPIX 5 conducted a quick search online on Wednesday, including trying to make an appointment at a CVS pharmacy for the flu vaccine in Berkeley. The...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Replacement Glass Shortage Adding To Woes Of San Francisco Car Break-Ins Victims

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Yen Phan, a San Francisco food blogger, found her car windshield violently smashed while she was parked on Mission Street near 22nd Street — a busy, heavily trafficked part of town. “I thought it was bird poop or some kind of stain, but no it looked like it was smashed with a baseball bat, and there were about four marks, and then the roof was also dented,” said Phan. After calling about half a dozen glass repair shops, she found they all faced a glass shortage. “Normal glass repair is about 2 to $300,” said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Bay Area School and Health Officials Plan COVID Vaccine Rollout for Kids Ages 5-11

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With the CDC finally recommending the use of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11 Tuesday, Bay Area school districts are making plans for the next vaccination phase. “A shot in the arm, it didn’t hurt,” SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews told a class at Malcolm X Academy. “A little pinch, but then it went away.” Just as CDC panel was discussing its recommendations for the Pfizer COVID vaccine as far as emergency use for children, San Francisco School leaders were taking questions from a classroom full of students. “If I get the shot, can I still get...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

‘Tiptoeing Back Toward Normalcy’; Marin County Eases Indoor Mask Requirements For Vaccinated Residents

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – Marin County health officials eased indoor COVID mask requirements Monday for restaurants, bars, retail establishments and other businesses for patrons who can produce a proof of vaccination. Health officer Dr. Matt Willis called the revised order “part of the process of tiptoeing back toward normalcy.” Willis said that Marin County has become the first to reach the three criteria Bay Area counties agreed upon last month to lift indoor mask mandates, which were reinstated over the summer due to the Delta variant surge. As of Friday, the county’s vaccination rate is above 80% for all residents, hospitalizations have...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: San Francisco Muni Rolls Out Temporary Cutbacks Of ‘Short’ Line Transit Services As Vaccine Deadline Arrives

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – SFMTA officials began rolling out cuts in several “short” lines Monday in anticipation of upcoming staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees. The agency said service is being suspended on some lines including the 1 California Short, 14R Mission Rapid Short (weekends only), 30 Stockton Short and 49 Van Ness Short (weekdays only). “We made the difficult decision to cut the supplemental short line service because it may be temporarily eliminated without jeopardizing access to any stops or connections along the full route,” officials said in a statement last week. SFMTA officials said customers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Halloween And Outside Lands Converge At Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The final day of the Outside Lands music festival converged on Halloween and drew tens of thousands of costumed fans to Golden Gate Park. The celebrants included a dancing tiger, an astronaut and Britney Spears among a sea of people. “That’s why we came today,” said Hannah Godwin of San Diego. “Let’s just like analyze all the costumes, like hang out, people watching, it’s just like such a good vibe honestly.” “We came last night and we’re looking at the crowd, and it’s kind of surreal to see thousands and thousands of people,” added...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Smooth Start To 1st Outside Lands In Golden Gate Park Since Pandemic Pause

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Thousands of music fans, many of them in costume, went wild for rapper Tyler, the Creator at the first night of Outside Lands on Friday, the first mass event of its kind in San Francisco since the pandemic began. “All the way from DC – just to come here and check out the festival,” said Phil Mach. “It was so nice to be around a lot of people and to just be outside and see the music and just feel like you’re part of the community again,” said Kelly Janu, also of Washington, D.C. The sold-out three-day festival...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

New Sense of Normalcy Creeps Into the Bay Area on Halloween Weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Another busy weekend across the Bay Area is bringing a renewed sense of normalcy along with it. “It feels great, honestly,” said Christian Ortiz. Whether at a farmer’s market in Foster City or at the newly reopened Lawrence Hall of Science in Berkeley, several people told KPIX they’re feeling a change. “What we’ve really seen is some more of the vendors coming out. That’s what’s changed over the last few weeks,” said Scott Patterson, visiting the Foster City Farmer’s Market on Saturday. “It does feel like life is coming back to normal,” said Carolyn O’Reilly, who was at the Lawrence...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
42K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy