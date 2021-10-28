CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Oil and Gas Job Fair Coming to Lafayette

By Ellen
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sxsZ_0cetcXnl00
Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Are you in the Oil and Gas Industry? Do you need a job?

If so, then you will want to attend this event.

Rigzone’s Louisiana Oil & Gas Fair is happening on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from 9 am- 1 pm at the Cajundome Convention Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jhMyy_0cetcXnl00
David McNew, Getty Images

There will be top Oil and Gas companies present at this job fair that are looking to hire immediately. Be sure to dress professionally, have several copies of your resume with you, and be ready to have an interview onsite.

You will want to register for this event ahead of time and arrive at the job fair early.

Leaders, Recruiters, and HR Teams from these companies will be talking to candidates:
Nabors
Noble Drilling
Halliburton
Gulf Island Fabrication
Hornbeck Offshore
Morrison Energy
Sparrows Offshore
Oceaneering
Edison Chouest Offshore
Performance Energy Services
PMI Energy Services
Complete Logistical Services
OMNI Environmental Solutions
C-Innovation
BlueTide Communications
Taylors International Services
And more!

All experience levels are welcome and encouraged to attend the Oil & Gas job fair.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
Lafayette, LA
Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy