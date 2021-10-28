Oil and Gas Job Fair Coming to Lafayette

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Are you in the Oil and Gas Industry? Do you need a job?

If so, then you will want to attend this event.

Rigzone’s Louisiana Oil & Gas Fair is happening on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from 9 am- 1 pm at the Cajundome Convention Center.

David McNew, Getty Images

There will be top Oil and Gas companies present at this job fair that are looking to hire immediately. Be sure to dress professionally, have several copies of your resume with you, and be ready to have an interview onsite.

You will want to register for this event ahead of time and arrive at the job fair early.

Leaders, Recruiters, and HR Teams from these companies will be talking to candidates:

Nabors

Noble Drilling

Halliburton

Gulf Island Fabrication

Hornbeck Offshore

Morrison Energy

Sparrows Offshore

Oceaneering

Edison Chouest Offshore

Performance Energy Services

PMI Energy Services

Complete Logistical Services

OMNI Environmental Solutions

C-Innovation

BlueTide Communications

Taylors International Services

And more!

All experience levels are welcome and encouraged to attend the Oil & Gas job fair.