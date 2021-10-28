The safest ways to deposit in online casinos

We’ve all heard stories of how online payments went wrong, and even today people can be tricked into wasting their money on a scam. A good example of this was the purchase of utility tokens and digital currencies, during the 2017 crypto frenzy that turned out to be a scam. In other words, it’s natural to be cautious about sites you have never visited before or never heard about.

Online gambling platforms are another potentially high-risk category of sites. This is because the activity is banned in a lot of countries, and users either use VPN to play or simply play on an illegal platform and hope for the best. Here we will go over a few tips on how to deposit funds in an online casino in a safe way.

Play on Trusted Websites

The best thing you can do before depositing funds into your account is to figure out whether the platform is regulated. There are a few things you can do to check this. First find where the company is incorporated, and what kind of gambling license they have. Then, see if they also have a fair play certificate and whether they were audited by an independent 3rd party. Typically, all of this should be displayed on a website somewhere, but you can also check with their customer support if you can’t find that info on your own.

Now, it’s entirely possible that you won’t have access to legal operators and that you end up playing on an illegal site. This doesn’t necessarily indicate a scam, as there are many illegal operators who want to continue working, they just can’t get a license due to their geopolitical situation.

User Reviews

If you have to play with an illegal operator you can check user reviews and specifically search for negative experiences. That being said, you should also do the same for legal sites, and find platforms that rank them based on their performance, game library, bonuses, or payouts. Depending on where you live, you can get various lists that often feature the same platforms. If you are in Ireland you can go to www.runcasinos.co.uk/ and see which platforms are considered best for online gambling. You can also check who is regarded as a fast payout operator, as these sites process withdrawal requests faster. Now, bear in mind that even if the casino is fully legitimate there are still certain situations where depositing funds isn’t safe.

Payment Methods

Your money is ultimately being handled by another payment company or operator before it lands into your casino account. Even a legal casino has to create these payment gateways to allow you to deposit and withdraw funds. So, look for someone who is using the most reliable payment gateways, and make sure the trusted same options are available for both deposit and withdrawal.

Additionally, you can search for operators who allow crypto payments. Currently, this is one of the safest and fastest payment methods. Not only that, but you also get to protect your personal information while you play.

Read Bonus Terms

Even a legal online casino can prevent you from withdrawing money if you agree to their wagering requirements. This usually happens when you use the bonus code or their welcome offer. Bear in mind that some platforms give you the bonus automatically, and you actually need to opt out of it, before making a deposit. That’s why you should always read the terms, and instructions on how your deposit is handled by the casino.

Conclusion

To sum up, unless a site looks really amateurish and shady, chances are it is a legitimate operator. A license or lack of license doesn’t indicate a scam, but it is generally safer to play on regulated sites. If an operator tricked users in the past that information will be available online, as users are vocal about these negative experiences.

The important thing to remember is to use casinos that have deposit and withdrawal methods compatible with you, and that they are regarded as fast payout casinos. Also, read the terms and conditions, and don’t take any bonuses if you are not okay with their wagering requirements.