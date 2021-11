Grading the Jets’ 34-31 win over the Bengals on Sunday. The Jets rolled to 511 total yards, the most they have had in three seasons. They did it with backup QB Mike White (37-for-45, 405 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs) having the best game a Jets quarterback has had in quite a while. RB Michael Carter (15 rushes, 77 yards, 1 TD; 9 catches, 95 yards) was tough to take down for the Bengals and kept them on their heels. The offensive line had one of its better days, giving White time to operate and clearing some holes in the run game.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO