Starbucks raises minimum wage to $15 an hour

By Jacob Rueda
 8 days ago

( ABC4 )- Starbucks Executive Vice President Rosann Williams announced today that the company increased the national starting wage to $15 an hour and gave pay raises to hourly employees who have been with the company for over two years.

Williams said in a statement the decision to raise wages came about in late January as a result of the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company focused first on raising wages for employees who were with the company longest and then focus on the wages of new employees.

“In late January, most baristas and shift supervisors across the country with two or more years of service will get up to a 5% raise,” Williams said, “and most hourly partners with five or more years will get up to a 10% raise.”

Starbucks hopes the new starting wages will “reinforce Starbucks as an employer of choice for future partners.” The company also said they recognize the changing nature of the labor market.

Williams also said that the company will be offering $200 referral bonuses and a redesigned training for all incoming baristas including funded practice shifts. So far, Starbucks temporarily repurposed 40 stores to be training-only facilities.

Other improvements to the working environment at Starbucks include an internal app so that employees can help each other cover shifts when necessary, new Mastrena and MerryChef ovens in every store, MacBooks for managers, and other technologies to increase the speed of product delivery to customers.

“Your partner experience is our top priority,” Williams said in the closing paragraph of her statement. “We have the opportunity every day to create a different kind of company whose DNA is human connection.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

#Working Environment#Google Images Starbucks#Merrychef#Macbooks#Abc4 Utah
