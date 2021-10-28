Culver City Police Seek Suspect Who Stole Bicycle at Gunpoint

Photo: Getty Images

CULVER CITY (CNS) - Police today sought the public's help to locate a man who stole a bicycle from another man at gunpoint in Culver City.

The victim was riding his bicycle in the area of Braddock Drive and Sawtelle Boulevard, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, at about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 21 when he saw the man riding a bike ahead of him, according to the Culver City Police Department.

The man blocked the victim's path and said the bicycle he was riding belonged to his friend.

“The suspect then pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the victim and told him to walk the other way or he would shoot him,'' according to the CCPD.

“The victim, in fear for his life, gave the suspect the bicycle and walked northbound Sawtelle Boulevard and out of the area,'' police added.

The suspect then rode his bicycle in tandem with the victim's bicycle southbound on Sawtelle Boulevard.

He was described as a roughly 47-year-old Hispanic man who stands about 5-feet-8 inches tall with a medium build, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black hat, white T-shirt and a gray sweater.

The victim's bicycle was described as a white and black road bicycle with black curved hand bars.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to contact Officer Jason Sims at 310-253-6391 or the watch commander at 310-253-6202.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.