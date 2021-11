Happy Halloween! I hope Bears players dress like winners today. • Today would be a great day for some clarity from the Chicago Bears. Winning is preferable to the alternative. But I spent a chunk of my morning trying to figure out how I was hoping for the Bears to look today. Is the best-case scenario a convincing win under an acting head coach? Are we hoping for players to seize a new opportunity that arises simply because Chris Tabor represents a different voice is leading the room? Or that there are new eyes on some old problems? Don’t get me wrong. I realize Matt Nagy had his hands on this team (virtually!) throughout the week while he sat out due to COVID protocols. But what if the Bears secure a double-digit win, play with an energy that hasn’t been seen before, and look like a team that had a weight lifted from its shoulders? Then what?

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO