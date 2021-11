PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Carthage men's soccer team racked up a 1-0 non-conference victory over Wisconsin-Platteville on the road at Pioneer Stadium. Aidan Crowder scored the lone goal of the first half for the Firebirds (11-5-2) which saw the visitors hold a 1-0 lead into the intermission break. In the second half, a shot by Wisconsin-Platteville (12-3-2) was blocked at the 59th-minute mark. Though the Pioneers put two shots on goal, both were saved by Christian Lekki holding the 1-0 score. A header from Colin Iverson almost doubled the margin but it sailed high in the 71st minute. Two shots for Wisconsin-Platteville were saved by Lekki in the 86th and 89th minutes to seal the 1-0 win for Carthage.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO