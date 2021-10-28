CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelarayán has goal and 2 assists, Crew beat Orlando City 3-1

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán had a goal and had two assists and Columbus beat Orlando City 3-1 to keep the defending champion Crew’s slim playoff hopes alive.

Columbus (11-13-8) has 41 points, three behind seventh-place D.C. United for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando City (12-9-11), which had its five-game unbeaten streak snapped, fell to fifth in the conference standings with 47 points.

