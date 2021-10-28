CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Woman fired after asking to bring oxygen to work will be paid thousands

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7qFe_0cetXDUq00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A woman who was fired after asking to bring an oxygen tank to work to help her breathe will get $25,000 in a federal settlement.

TriMark Foodcraft also agreed to train its staff on what qualifies as a reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act as part of a two-year consent decree, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said.

Jean S. Perry worked as an accounting clerk for a Trimark distribution facility in Winston-Salem through a temporary placement agency, the EEOC’s lawsuit said. In December 2018, she was admitted to a hospital for breathing problems related to a disability. When she tried to return to work and asked to bring a personal oxygen device with her, she was fired.

Walmart says recalled product linked to deadly infection was sold at stores in 18 states

The Delaware-based manufacturer of commercial kitchen equipment settled the EEOC’s suit on Friday, the federal agency announced.

The consent decree also requires TriMark to amend its current anti-discrimination policy to include examples of ADA-qualifying job modifications, to post the policy where it is visible to employees, to hold annual ADA training for human resource employees and specialized training for the person who makes the decision, and to provide periodic reports to the EEOC, according to the news release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WATE

Tennessee AG joins others in lawsuit challenging federal vaccine mandate for federal contractors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors as supported by the Biden administration. A release from General Slatery’s office states his lawsuit is one of many similar lawsuits filed across the country, joined by the attorneys general of Ohio […]
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Business
City
Winston-salem, NC
WATE

WATE

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy