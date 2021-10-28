CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Plasticizer found in food from McDonald’s, Domino’s, others

By J. Scott Wilson, Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mVkjY_0cetX7Hj00

SAN ANTONIO ( NewsNation Now ) — A new study published in Nature reveals that phthalates, a chemical used to keep plastics soft, and similar chemicals were found in food purchased from McDonald’s, Burger King, Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Chipotle.

The chemicals were also found in gloves used to handle the food, which the study authors hypothesized might be the source of the contamination.

Hagerstown mother and father indicted for death of 9-month-old, father not yet located

The glove contamination concept would seem to make sense, given that more of the chemicals were found in burritos than hamburgers. Fries, which aren’t usually touched at all, showed no contamination. The study did not come to any firm conclusion on that point, however.

Phthalates are linked to a host of health issues in children and adults. In adults, they have been linked to everything from reproductive issues to endocrine system problems. The National Institutes of Health cited a need to regulate phthalates in food to protect brain development in children, linking the compounds to ADHD and behavioral disorders.

According to The Washington Post , efforts to get a statement from the six chains involved in the sampling were unsuccessful. The FDA has acknowledged being aware of the study findings but hasn’t yet issued a statement or taken any action.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 5

Jebron's Lame
7d ago

I'd be more concerned about the amount of sodium in the food from these places. One serving of anything has more sodium than anyone should have in a day. It's ok to cause obesity and heart disease but liquid plastic is where ppl speak up?

Reply
5
tazmaga
7d ago

Says FDA aware of the situation but has not done anything. Really makes a good case for how trustworthy they are. Yeah and they have approved the so called vaccine so we are supposed to trust them. NO FRIGGEN WAY. 🖕🖕🖕

Reply(1)
6
Thorough
7d ago

how about stop the usage of plastic with food the phthalates is poison to the human body so why use it

Reply
4
Related
WDVM 25

Cupcakes recalled after possibility of metal fragments

(WDVM) — A bakery company, Flowers Foods, Inc., is recalling a certain brand of cupcakes because of “the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire.” A release from the company said that the recall affects their Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes. They initiated the recall after a vendor told them about contamination in an ingredient. […]
FOOD SAFETY
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy