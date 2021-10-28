CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aisha’s Law closer to reality, passing through Ohio House, moving to Senate

By Laura Morrison
 8 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — House Bill 3, also known as Aisha’s Law, has overwhelmingly passed through the Ohio House of Representatives.

The bill looks to provide more protections to those in harmful personal situations while bettering how police departments handle domestic violence.

The proposed law, named for Aisha Fraser, 45, who was brutally murdered by her ex-husband Lance Mason in front of their children in 2018, was previously passed through the House in May, with State Rep. Janine Boyd, of Cleveland Heights sponsoring the legislation both times.

“I’m proud to sponsor such a comprehensive legislation to lift the voices of those too long undervalued or ignored,” Boyd said in a statement. “Nothing prepared me for the way Aisha’s story and the stories of other survivors have changed me. I am extraordinarily grateful to my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for overwhelmingly supporting this bill, bringing us closer to no longer being the only state without a strangulation law.”

Among many things, the law would add strangulation to the state’s definition of domestic violence and would pay for more domestic violence response trainings for police officers.

The bill now heads to the Ohio Senate.

Domestic violence survivors in Ohio can find resources at ODVN.org or call 614-781-9651. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can also be reached at 1-800-799-7233 24 hours a day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

