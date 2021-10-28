CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fred Warner supports Jimmy Garoppolo, previews Justin Fields matchup

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQS8h_0cetWjIV00

All eyes are under center in Santa Clara as the 49ers try to navigate the 2021 season and their quarterback situation at the same time.

While many are clamoring for the end of the Jimmy Garoppolo era, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday afternoon to voice his support for Jimmy G. Warner said the team’s current struggles aren’t just a result of quarterback play. Listen to the full interview below:

“We’re not going to put blame on anybody, but it for sure doesn’t fall on the quarterback,” Warner said. “It is a team effort in everything that we do. I’m always going to ride behind Jimmy. I’ll ride behind whoever we’re rolling with, but I’m always going to ride behind Jimmy. I have since the day I stepped foot on this team.

“He’s handled himself so well throughout the years. He’s always been criticized but it doesn’t matter to him. He doesn’t listen to the noise. He’s always just going to put his head down and work.”

On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan stemmed any quarterback controversy before it could begin, declaring Garoppolo his starter for Sunday’s road game against the Chicago Bears. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance returned to practice Wednesday, albeit as a limited participant, for the first time since injuring his knee in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Warner is probably more concerned about another rookie quarterback, though. First-round pick Justin Fields will get his sixth career start behind a beleaguered offensive line that has allowed him to get sacked at a higher rate than any other signal-caller in the league. Still, Warner is weary of the problems that a dual-threat quarterback like Fields presents.

Listen to Bay Area sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest 49ers team gear

“There’s some dynamic players out there,” Warner said. “It’s about being relentless and being exact in your assignment and your execution. I feel like we face another tough task this week with Justin. He’s a 4.3 (second 40-yard dash) guy. You see it on the tape, he can run away from you in a hurry. We gotta make sure everybody’s working together.”

The 49ers defense caught some flack last week after the secondary committed some costly penalties that helped set up touchdowns for the Indianapolis Colts. Warner, a respected team captain, said the whole unit needs to step it up. He also thinks the team isn’t far away from having an top-notch defense like the 2019 edition.

“That 2019 defense was a really good defense,” Warner said. “I would say last year, we played good ball as well. This year, we’re so close. I don’t wanna compare the years in the past. I think we’re right there, for being one of the top in the league. Just a few things we gotta obviously clean up and be better at. We have everyone we would need to be an elite defense in this league.”

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan addresses surprising Jimmy Garoppolo rumor

A surprising report surfaced this week claiming the San Francisco 49ers turned down a generous trade offer for Jimmy Garoppolo prior to the NFL Draft. Not surprisingly, Kyle Shanahan says there is no truth to it. In his newly released book “It’s Better to Be Feared,” Seth Wickersham says the...
NFL
NBC Chicago

For Bears' Matt Nagy, Justin Fields, Worst Case Scenario Unfolds

TAMPA — It took exactly three minutes and two seconds for the Chicago Bears to look completely overmatched in all three phases. And nothing that transpired in the remaining 56 minutes and 57 seconds looked any different as Tom Brady’s Buccaneers slaughtered the Bears 38-3 Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Justin Fields
Yardbarker

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo to be '100 percent' for Colts game?

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Wednesday that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was recovering from the calf contusion he first suffered on Oct. 3 and would start this week's "Sunday Night Football" game against the Indianapolis Colts, while rookie Trey Lance was on track to be sidelined because of the knee sprain he endured versus the Arizona Cardinals ahead of San Francisco's bye.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers Star Has Blunt Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley blasted Jimmy Garoppolo for his performance against the Colts on Sunday night. We may be nearing the end of the Garoppolo era in the Bay Area. He was pretty awful on Sunday night (16 of 27 for 181 yards and one touchdown with two picks and one fumble) during the 49ers’ 30-18 loss to the Colts. San Francisco, meanwhile, is now 2-4 after starting the season with Super Bowl aspirations.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Fields and the reality of adversity

For rookie quarterback Justin Fields, Sunday was an afternoon to forget. The young passer looked very much like a rookie in a blowout loss to the defending Super Bowl Champions, as the Bears lost to the Tampa Buccaneers by a final score of 38-3. In the loss, Fields completed 22 of 32 passes for 184 yards and three interceptions, and he also fumbled the football three times, losing two of those to the Buccaneers.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Rumors: Cam Akers, 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cardinals, Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said that if the Rams were to advance to the postseason, RB Cam Akers would be in line to suit up for the team in the playoffs. “You don’t want to be presumptuous, but if we are able to make the playoffs and give ourselves a chance to play after (the regular season), the expectation is that Cam would be available to play,” McVay said, via The Athletic. “He’s on track to do that. He was running at 80 percent body weight at 10 miles per hour pretty effortlessly, and from the cameras that I saw last week that are kind of right behind his feet on the treadmill, unless you saw the scar you wouldn’t notice any sort of hitch in his giddy-up on that. He’s attacking the rehab the right way. He’s doing great. I think the plan is, if we’re able to play past the regular season, we’ll get Cam back this year and he’ll be playing in the playoffs.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jimmy#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Bold Claim About QB Jimmy Garoppolo

It’s no secret that Jimmy Garoppolo’s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. With Trey Lance waiting in the wings, it’s only a matter of time before the two sides go their separate ways. While the jury is still out on whether or not Garoppolo is a franchise quarterback,...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Kyle Shanahan offers brutally honest opinion on Jimmy Garoppolo﻿

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers lost their fourth consecutive game, a 30-18 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts. While perhaps the Niners get a little bit of a break considering the game was played in a monsoon, that’s not much solace to fans who were expecting to see this team compete for the NFC West title.
NFL
Press Democrat

Jimmy Garoppolo to start against Chicago

Jimmy Garoppolo will start for the 49ers when they travel to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Kyle Shanahan made that announcement during a conference call with Bay Area media Monday afternoon. Garoppolo had his worst performance of the season in Sunday night’s 30-18 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, completing...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Martellus Bennett rips former Patriots teammate Jimmy Garoppolo

Former New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett is not a big fan of Jimmy Garoppolo, to say the least. Bennett and Garoppolo were teammates on the 2016 Patriots, the team that ultimately came back to beat the Atlanta Falcons and win the Super Bowl. That was also the season that saw Tom Brady suspended for the first four games over the Deflategate scandal.
NFL
SFGate

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo officially the first QB to take the L on SNF and MNF

After throwing two interceptions, getting pounded by a cyclone bomb, and losing to the Indianapolis Colts at home during Sunday Night Football, it seemed like things couldn’t get much worse for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. And yet, somehow, things got worse for Jimmy G on Monday Night Football.
NFL
FanSided

This Jimmy Garoppolo injury update will have 49ers celebrating

The San Francisco 49ers make it official: Jimmy Garoppolo is will be starting against the Indianapolis Colts while Trey Lance remains sidelined. Earlier this week, reports emerged that Jimmy Garoppolo would be the likely starter for the 49ers’ Sunday Night Football matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts. On Friday afternoon, Ian...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

49ers “Would Guess” Jimmy Garoppolo Starts Next Week

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan won’t guarantee much for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Following last night’s loss to the Colts, Shanahan told reporters that he “would guess” Garoppolo starts under center in Week 8. “I would guess so,” Shanahan said (via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com). “I will watch this tape...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan explains why 49ers are sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo

Despite another mediocre performance by Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback does not appear to be in any danger of losing his starting job. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged Monday that Garoppolo’s poor outing Sunday against Indianapolis was the quarterback’s worst of the season. However, Shanahan thought the weather had a lot to do with that, and affirmed that Garoppolo has a strong enough grip on the starting job that one bad game won’t cost him.
NFL
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
327
Followers
1K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy