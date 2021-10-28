CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASU band to perform at NFL game Sunday

By Jonathan Grass
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University’s marching band will be on the national football stage again this weekend. The Mighty Marching Hornets will play the halftime show when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST...

