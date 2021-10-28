ASU band to perform at NFL game Sunday

2021 · 2-4-0 Grant Gordon's takeaways:. This was a crucial game for each squad, both having had lofty aspirations ahead of the season that have crashed from the heavens into the reality of six weeks of struggle. Therefore, it's all the more unfortunate the heavens opened up and drenched this game from start to finish. There were bad passes and worse drops and slipping and sliding as a freaking atmospheric river and bomb cyclone dropped on the Bay Area and blew up this game. It's hard to truly assess how a team executes when it comes amid such a sloppy mess. Still, it's hard not to wipe your eyes dry and see this as perhaps ﻿Carson Wentz﻿' best showing so far with the Colts. Despite the elements, he led a comeback and did so with as much accuracy as you could hope for and added key plays with his legs. He finished the day with three total touchdowns, throwing for two on 17-of-26 passing for 150 yards and rushing for one as part of 23 yards on the ground that included a 17-yard scamper on a third-and-16 play. He also garnered 97 yards on three throws that drew defensive pass interference calls. Wentz' departure from Philadelphia and the way things got going in Indianapolis weren't pretty, but he found a way to win ugly on Sunday night.

