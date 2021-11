WASHINGTON — Many private employers beginning in January will have to ensure their workers either are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they will undergo weekly testing and wear a face covering, under a new federal rule announced Thursday by the White House. The policy from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is set to […] The post Federal vaccine rule for private businesses to kick in on Jan. 4 appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO