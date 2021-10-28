Attempted Homicide Charges Filed In PA Road-Rage Shooting

A man has been charged with attempted homicide in connection with an road-rage fueled shooting in the Harrisburg area, according to area police.

Tasheen Isaah Isom, 19, of Harrisburg, was taken into custody by the Lower Paxton Township Police Department on Wednesday, according to a statement released by police.

The road-rage incident occurred as Taseem and the victim were allegedly traveling westbound in the 3900 block of Jonestown Road on Oct. 7 at approximately 12:15 p.m., according to the release.

Tasheen Isom was driving a white BMW X5, police say.

The victim received immediate medical care for a single gunshot wound, was treated and released from a local hospital, according to police.

Isom has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F1 Criminal Attempt - Criminal Homicide

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference

F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with deadly weapon

M1 Propel Missile Into Occupied Vehicles

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

M2 Criminal Mischief - Damage Property

F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License

S Reckless Driving

He was held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $750,000 in bail, as stated on his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge William C. Wenner on Nov. 4 at 11:15 a.m., according to his court docket.

