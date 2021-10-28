CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Attempted Homicide Charges Filed In PA Road-Rage Shooting

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVVzz_0cetT0xo00

A man has been charged with attempted homicide in connection with an road-rage fueled shooting in the Harrisburg area, according to area police.

Tasheen Isaah Isom, 19, of Harrisburg, was taken into custody by the Lower Paxton Township Police Department on Wednesday, according to a statement released by police.

The road-rage incident occurred as Taseem and the victim were allegedly traveling westbound in the 3900 block of Jonestown Road on Oct. 7 at approximately 12:15 p.m., according to the release.

Tasheen Isom was driving a white BMW X5, police say.

The victim received immediate medical care for a single gunshot wound, was treated and released from a local hospital, according to police.

Isom has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

  • F1 Criminal Attempt - Criminal Homicide
  • F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference
  • F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with deadly weapon
  • M1 Propel Missile Into Occupied Vehicles
  • M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person
  • M2 Criminal Mischief - Damage Property
  • F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License
  • S Reckless Driving

He was held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $750,000 in bail, as stated on his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge William C. Wenner on Nov. 4 at 11:15 a.m., according to his court docket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bodily Injury
York Dispatch Online

Parents attack 12-year-old girl after being summoned to break up a fight: police

A York City couple faces felony charges after allegedly attacking a 12-year-old girl with a baseball bat at a local bowling alley. Luis A. Villafane-Ocasio, 51, and Fanny Jimenez, 43, showed up at Laser Alleys Family Fun Center in Springettsbury Township, according to charging documents, after their 13-year-old daughter told them that people had guns and wanted to fight her.
YORK, PA
New York Post

NYPD cop Yvonne Wu charged with murder in fatal love triangle shooting

NYPD officer Yvonne Wu was charged Thursday night with murder and attempted murder for allegedly shooting her ex-girlfriend and killing the woman’s new lover in a jealous fit of rage, police said. The 31-year-old, five-year veteran of the force snapped on Wednesday night and allegedly carried out the double shooting...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KOAT 7

Man charged in brutal beating that killed MDC cellmate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have charged the cellmate in the death of another man in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center. According to police documents, Telea Lui said his cellmate, Leon Casiquito, had been harassing him the day before by “hitting him in the legs in a nagging manner.”. Lui...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newschannel6now.com

Ft. Worth murder suspect stalked and harassed victim, police say

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - KAUZ has confirmed that Stanley Frank Szeliga has been arrested for the murder of Abigail Saldaña on Oct. 27. Detectives told News Channel 6 that they found evidence showing that Szeliga, 54, had been stalking and harassing the 22-year-old mother, and that he had been following her just prior to the shooting.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman charged in deadly Halloween shooting in Gresham

CHICAGO - A woman was charged Wednesday in connection with a shooting that killed another woman in the Gresham neighborhood. Niquita Booker, 27, is facing felony charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Kailah Bledsoe on Oct. 31 in the 7600 block of South Morgan Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WKRG News 5

Five indicted for murder in Ladarius Clardy killing

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County Grand Jury on Thursday indicted five defendants for first degree premeditated murder for the July 1 shooting death of Ladarius Clardy. Amos Snowden Jr., Daquavion Snowden, Kobie Jenkins Jr., Timothy Knight Jr., and Terrell Parker were all indicted, according to a news release from the State Attorney […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
155K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy