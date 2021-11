Hi - am interested if there's any intel on whether Qantas will have an International sale soon. I've been checking fares and routes to a few overseas destinations (London, Singapore, Bangkok) and I'd estimate the business saver fares are about 15-20% higher than what I've paid previously - which is understandable, but costly... A few competitors have come out this week with sale; but I'm holding off booking and can wait given my timing... thanks...

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO