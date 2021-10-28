Remember the poppies

HEALTH have spent the past few years releasing a number of interesting collaboration tracks, many of which ended up on their recent album DISCO4: PART I, which was followed by their collab with Nine Inch Nails, “Isn’t Everyone.” The group is keeping that streak of interesting musical pairings going with a new track featuring pop-metal artist Poppy. It’s titled “DEAD FLOWERS,” and it’s a gorgeously atmospheric track that leans more toward the band’s post-punk and shoegaze influences rather than their heavier industrial palette. Poppy’s vocals, meanwhile, are perfectly suited to the hazy and haunting track.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO