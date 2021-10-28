Fiery tales

It was Saturday morning, October 27, 1951. With clipboards listing the names and addresses of all of Easton’s middle and high school students, a group of women began shuttling children to the Gilbertown Cemetery. No, this was not a case of the Sanderson Sisters of Easton. These were the ladies of the Garden Club, and they were gathering all of the students from upper grades on a Saturday when they were at home. You must remember that this was several years before Barlow opened in 1959 and many of our town’s high schoolers would be in Bridgeport, Newtown or Fairfield during the week. On this particular Saturday morning, over 100 youngsters were in the hands of the Garden Club.

RED CROSS ・ 12 DAYS AGO