Fiery tales

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMindi Williamson, read a story about fireman during Story Hour Wedensday...

Past Pages 11-3

75 years ago — 1946Oblong telephone operators and maintenance employees remained at their posts toda...
calendar of events

Thursday, Nov. 4 Lawrence County Arts Council presents the play "Harvey" at 7 p.m. in the Lawrencevi...
Courthouse news 11-3

FeloniesTroy Inboden, 52, Lawrenceville, $1,110 plus 24 months probation for possession of less than...
A Grave Tale

It was Saturday morning, October 27, 1951. With clipboards listing the names and addresses of all of Easton’s middle and high school students, a group of women began shuttling children to the Gilbertown Cemetery. No, this was not a case of the Sanderson Sisters of Easton. These were the ladies of the Garden Club, and they were gathering all of the students from upper grades on a Saturday when they were at home. You must remember that this was several years before Barlow opened in 1959 and many of our town’s high schoolers would be in Bridgeport, Newtown or Fairfield during the week. On this particular Saturday morning, over 100 youngsters were in the hands of the Garden Club.
Ghost Tales: The playground

One day a kid named Randy was playing video games. He was playing in peace with nobody there and then his mother came down and she said “Go outside!”. So he took his video game device outside and played. Then his mother came again and she said “Run around and actually play outside. Go to the playground if you want to even!”
Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
NYC drug kingpin Alpo Martinez was throwing drugs out of truck window following shooting

Details of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez’s frantic final moments are coming into focus — as the investigation continues into the drug kingpin’s drive-by shooting death. The notorious drug dealer, who was shot five times and killed early Sunday in Harlem, was throwing baggies of drugs out his truck’s window as he tried to drive away from the scene, a police source said Monday.
I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
True Crime: Dr. Oz Asks Nancy Grace Why The Unsolved Murder Of Jonbenet Ramsey Has Stuck Out In People’s Minds

As the 25th anniversary of the murder of JonBenet Ramsey approaches, the tragic fate of the six-year-old continues to baffle authorities and the public alike. Today, Dr. Oz and his experts examine what it is about this case that’s kept it so fresh in everyone’s minds. They discuss the different theories over the years, how new DNA technology could play a critical role in closing the case, and if there is a new suspect in the investigation. Investigator John San Agustin takes Dr. Oz inside a model of the Ramsey home with exclusive insights on the evidence found and reveals what he believes needs to happen to solve this brutal murder.
Teen Who Disappeared in the 1960s Identified Through DNA and Genealogy

A young hitchhiker who disappeared in the 60s has now been identified by DNA and genetic genealogy, authorities said. Daniel Paul “Danny” Armantrout, 15, is the oldest case involving the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to be solved through the technology, according to reports. Armantrout vanished in March 1961 when he was hitchhiking along Highway 25 in Alabama after he’d run away from home because of his parents’ divorce, WHIO TV reported.
True Crime: Could A Newly Discovered Secret Compound Finally Hold The Key To Madeleine Mccann’s Disappearance?

Three-year-old Madeleine McCann quickly became one of the most widely known missing persons after she vanished from the bedroom in her parents’ Portugal holiday apartment in 2007. Today, Dr. Oz investigates new leads in the case and the terrifying suspect with a history of violent sexual abuse currently behind bars in Germany for another crime. Our experts break down where the investigation stands and details of how authorities discovered a hidden cellar linked to the main suspect over a decade after the toddler’s disappearance.
Rockingham Police warn of possible AirTag stalking

ROCKINGHAM — One local law enforcement agency is warning residents to be on the lookout for a trendy tracking device. The Rockingham Police Department posted a notice to its Facebook page Thursday saying “a couple” of complaints have been filed from individuals who reportedly found an Apple AirTag on or in their vehicles without them being aware of it.
Brian Laundrie: The dark themes that permeate his digital footprint

A recently uncovered social media account belonging to Brian Laundrie is being pored over by an army of internet sleuths seeking clues to his state of mind prior to his death.The Pinterest page suspected of being Mr Laundrie’s is also offering new clues into his state of mind in the weeks before his girlfriend Gabby Petito went missing on or about 25 August.Ms Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming on 19 September. Laundrie was found dead in a Florida reserve a month later, and his remains are still being analysed by a forensic anthropologist.The Pinterest account, listed under...
Student admitted in game of truth or dare he killed grandmother, court told

A student confessed to friends during a game of truth or dare his “darkest secret” was that he killed his 94-year-old grandmother in a house fire, a jury has heard. Tiernan Darnton, 20, allegedly made the confession weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who died after a blaze at her bungalow in Heysham, Lancashire in May 2018.Preston Crown Court heard Mrs Gregory, who was a heavy smoker and had dementia, was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation after being found in the property but was pronounced dead at Royal Lancaster Infirmary three days later. David McLachlan QC, prosecuting, told...
Lancashire father injected toddlers with heroin, review finds

Two toddlers were injected with heroin by their father to help them sleep, a review into their care has heard. The children, aged one and two, were living in Lancashire with their parents when the alarm was raised in 2019. They have since been removed from their parents' care after...
