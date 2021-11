City crews were seen arriving Tuesday afternoon and cutting the cables. One migrant said this will have adverse consequences on people who live at the camp. “They left us without electricity and no way to communicate with the outside world,” said José Luis Romero Hernandez, an immigrant from Honduras. “How are we going to get information? Just about every tent had an extension line that allowed us to plug in and charge our phones and connect other electronics, it’s complicated.”

POLITICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO