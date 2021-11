Bruno Cappelozza reacted after learning his father passed away just minutes after winning the PFL heavyweight title and $1 million. Cappelozza defeated Ante Delija in a five-round heavyweight slugfest to win the PFL heavyweight championship and the $1 million grand prize. Just minutes after Cappelozza won the heavyweight tournament, the broadcast revealed that his family told him following his win that his father, Joao, passed away on Sunday. Cappelozza’s family wanted him to stay completely focused on his fight against Delija and they did not tell Cappelozza that his father had passed away until after the fight. It was an incredibly emotional moment for Cappelozza, and following the event, he took to his social media to react to the sad news.

