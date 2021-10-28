CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man accused of pepper-spraying deputies trying to detain him

By Katelyn Massarelli
 8 days ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is accused of pepper-spraying deputies trying to detain him near a military property.

Sean Perkins, 32, was being detained by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office said he sprayed pepper spray in three deputies’ faces and swung at one of them before he was tased and taken into custody.

Deputies were responding to a complaint about Perkins, who set up a makeshift camp on military property off Martin Luther King Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach. OCSO said he was being detained for trespassing, misusing 911, and a pedestrian violation.

Perkins also tried running into traffic and then used pepper spray on the deputies working to restrain him, the sheriff’s office confirmed. They were able to get Perkins in handcuffs and EMS arrived to help the deputies who were pepper-sprayed.

Deputies said Perkins was arrested on three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, with violence, and resisting arrest without violence.

