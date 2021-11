The top two teams in the Big West meet today when Hawaii (11-5, 8-0 BWC) takes on UC Santa Barbara (12-9, 8-1) at the Thunderdome in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Rainbow Wahine own a 43-9 advantage in the all-time series with the Gauchos and won both meetings in 2019. UH’s current 19-match winning streak in Big West contests began with a sweep at the Thunderdome on Oct. 12, 2019 when Hanna Hellvig put away 14 kills and McKenna Ross added 12. UCSB enters today’s matchup with the most efficient offense in the Big West with a .263 hitting percentage. UH counters with a defense holding opponents to a league-low .185.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO