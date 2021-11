Text description provided by the architects. For the design of this beauty salon, we sought to invert the spatial logic common to most beauty salons: hairdressers and workstations in front of a wall with a gap in the middle. For this, we created a large collective table integrated in a single design gesture, filling the middle of the space and leaving the walls empty. The design seeks to maintain a coherent language incorporating all the necessary elements, we designed oval mirrors fixed to the ceiling and to the counter and finished off the space with a large luminaire that guarantees linear and equally distributed lighting for the services. The lack of hierarchy among the professionals, who work side by side serving clients, guarantees the same experience for everyone in the salon, without separate rooms or special chairs.

