1. Amazon Alexa DIY Costume

Alexa gets around. The voice assistant has been in all types of devices, not just Amazon's Echo products. You can talk to Alexa in coffeemakers, take it on the road with you, spend the holidays together, and even make it feed your pet. But inside many of those products—at least ones made from 2019 and on—is the same core hardware and silicon. Through a software development kit (SDK) Amazon announced this week, companies can still use Amazon's cloud services, Alexa apps, and skills, while having greater freedom over the hardware used to deliver those services.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO