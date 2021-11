Week 7 of the NFL season served up a rather interesting slate of games. With six teams on a bye week, there were not many options in the early window. But perhaps the most fascinating matchup was an AFC North clash between the 5-1 Baltimore Ravens, and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, checking in with a 4-2 record. Would the Ravens remain the top dogs in the North, or would the young, upstart Bengals make a case of their own?

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO