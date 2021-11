Famed for its bustling cities and vibrant culture, the list of things to do and see in South Korea is seemingly endless. It’s a country packed full of incredible attractions, fantastic shops and (of course) countless restaurants. But if you’ve ever been lucky enough to visit one of South Korea’s major cities, you’ll probably be aware of the many amazing food markets. Constantly buzzing throughout the day and in some cases deep into the night, these markets are the place to go for a real taste of Korea.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO