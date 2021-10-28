CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Homicide on 51st Street Ensley

wbrc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrash happened at I-59 SB before Exit 132 US11/1st Ave N in Birmingham....

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Birmingham, AL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Ensley, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What vaccine mandate means for firms and workers

The Biden administration’s sweeping new COVID-19 mandate will apply to 84 million workers at mid-size and large companies. President Joe Biden described the rules issued Thursday as urgently needed to get more Americans inoculated. Though confirmed viral cases and deaths have fallen sharply since the start of the year, they remain dangerously high, especially in some areas and industries. Average case numbers have leveled off at about 70,000 new infections a day and confirmed viral deaths at more than 1,200 a day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Sb

Comments / 0

Community Policy