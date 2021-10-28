CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yen and euro under pressure ahead of central bank meetings

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – The yen and euro were on the backfoot in early trading on Thursday as traders looked for possible catalysts from policy meetings by the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank. The dollar was steady against the yen at 113.8, not too far from its...

MarketWatch

Bank stocks take a broad beating as Treasury yields fall in wake of Fed taper talk

Financial stocks were suffering a broad beating Thursday, as Treasury yields sank in the wake of the Federal Reserve's detailing of its widely expected tapering plans, and as the Bank of England held off on an expected rate hike. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 2.0% with 61 of 65 equity components losing ground. within the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock was the biggest drag, as it fell $13.49, or 3.2%. Elsewhere, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 2.3%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 3.0%, Citigroup Inc. slid 3.4% and Wells Fargo & Go. shed 2.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 6.0 basis points to 1.519%. Lower long-term interest rates could hurt bank profits, as the spread between what banks can earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded with shorter-term liabilities is narrowed.
wkzo.com

Singapore bank DBS flags strong growth after Q3 profit jumps 31%

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -DBS Group expects to report higher profit before allowances next year after Southeast Asia’s largest bank beat estimates with a 31% rise in quarterly net profit, aided by growth in fee income and improving asset quality. Friday’s result rounded up a strong quarter for Singapore banks such as...
The Independent

Bank of England warns supply problems will slow UK economy as it holds interest rates at 0.1%

The Bank of England has held interest rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent and issued a more pessimistic forecast for the UK economy on the back of rising prices and widespread disruption to the supply of goods.There had been growing speculation that the Bank would raise its benchmark interest rate due to rising inflation. A rate hike would likely have meant rising costs for millions of borrowers but analysts had warned that increasing the cost of borrowing too soon could choke off the economic recovery.On Thursday, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to leave the base...
The Independent

UK interest rates set to rise amid high inflation

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates Thursday in order to combat rising inflation, a move that is likely to make mortgages and loans more costly.Financial markets think the bank is more likely than not to raise its main interest rate from the record low of 0.1% to 0.25% to rein in surging consumer prices stemming from high energy costs, labor shortages and other factors as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. If the Bank of England does raise rates, it would be the first central bank among the Group of Seven leading economies...
International Business Times

Stocks Steady Before Fed Decision On Stimulus

Stock markets steadied and the dollar retreated Wednesday, with investors biding their time ahead of a hotly-anticipated Federal Reserve announcement on tapering its vast stimulus propping up the economy. World oil prices sank as concerns about China tempered demand expectations. "If there is no sign of stress across... markets, it's...
Reuters

JPMorgan cuts China growth forecast for fifth time since August

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan cuts its fourth quarter growth forecast for China to 4.0% quarter-on-quarter from 5.0% on Friday, citing the impact of power shortages and the recurrence of COVID-19 clusters hitting consumer spending and services. "Looking back, we have downgraded China's growth forecasts five times since August,"...
gcaptain.com

Central Banks Ditch Inflation Narrative As Shipping Stumbles To Meet Demand

By Bjorn Van Roye (Bloomberg) Last year the global economy came juddering to a halt. This year it got moving again, only to become stuck in one of history’s biggest traffic jams. New indicators developed by Bloomberg Economics underscore the extremity of the problem, the world’s failure to find a quick fix, and how in some regions the Big Crunch of 2021 is still getting worse.
AFP

US Fed starts deliberations with stimulus pullback expected

The Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, opening deliberations that are expected to see it announce a pull back of the stimulus it put in place to support the US economy at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the tougher question facing members of the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the meeting a central bank spokesperson said began Tuesday afternoon is what to do about rising prices -- and when.
The Independent

Ultra-low mortgage deals vanish ahead of Bank of England base rate decision

Ultra-low mortgage rates have already been vanishing amid expectations that the Bank of England base rate could increase soon.On Thursday, the Bank will reveal whether it will hike the base rate amid pressure from inflation or maintain the existing 0.1% rate for at least one more month.On October 25 there were 82 fixed-rate mortgages available at 0.84% to 0.99% but by Tuesday this week this had shrunk to 22 deals, according to analysis by Defaqto.Last week the average two-year fixed mortgage rate for a first-time buyer putting down a 5% deposit was 2.45%. This has jumped over the past week...
wkzo.com

Stocks rise as Fed tapers without the tantrum

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Share markets firmed on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve engineered an orderly start to unwinding its massive stimulus programme, though doubts about the inflation outlook did push up longer-dated bond yields. Anxious eyes now turn to the Bank of England which may kick off a rate...
