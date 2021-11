Another head-to-head match in the Eastern Conference, another set of huge stakes for the playoffs. The Orlando City SC (12-8-11) takes on the Columbus Crew SC (10-13-8) in a match that pits a club closer to clinching a first-round home match against one that needs every win possible just to scratch into the final playoff slot. While Orlando is effectively in the playoffs, it has high hopes and eyes on the second seed in the Eastern Conference if the cards fall right.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO