When people think about climate change and its impact on agriculture, it’s usually centered more around what’s coming out of the ground than what’s grazing on it. “There’s a lot of interest in the impacts of climate change on agriculture. But for the most part, our attention has focused on our major crops,” said Colorado State University Assistant Professor Nathan Mueller. “Usually, when we’re hearing about climate change and livestock, it’s in the context of climate change mitigation. But it’s also critical that we assess the sensitivity of livestock systems to climate variability, so we know the risks facing these systems in a changing climate.”

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO