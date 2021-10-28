CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Blinken says U.S. condemns Sudan's military takeover

Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi on Thursday, condemned Sudan's military takeover and the arrest of the country's civilian leaders. He...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sudan military orders 4 detained ministers released

Sudan s top general on Thursday ordered the release of four government ministers who were detained amid a coup last week, the country's state news agency reported. Moez Hadra, a defense lawyer for the deposed officials, said they have yet to be freed. Sudan's state news said that Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan had issued the decision for Hamza Baloul, minister of information and culture, Hashim Hasabel-Rasoul, minister of communications, Ali Gedou, minister of trade and international cooperation, and Youssef Adam, minister of youth and sports to be let go. Hadra's statement comes as the country's top generals and former civilian...
MILITARY
The Independent

Family of slain Sudan protester vows to resist coup

Mohammed Abdel Sallam was shot in the chest not far from his home in Sudan's capital, where his mother was waiting for him. He had gone out to protest after hearing that there had been a military coup, the country's civilian leaders had been arrested and the government dissolved. His brother carried him to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries several days later, surrounded by family. He was 20 years old, and just one of more than a dozen protesters who have been killed since last week. More than 200 also have been injured. On Oct....
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Saudis, UAE join Western calls against Sudan coup

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which enjoy close ties with Sudan's military, joined the United States and Britain Wednesday in urging the leaders of last week's coup to restore the civilian government. The united front with the two Arab powers, which previously had only emphasized stability in Sudan, comes amid guarded hopes in Washington that the military can be persuaded to accept a face-saving climbdown. "We endorse the international community's serious concern with the situation in Sudan. We call for the full and immediate restoration of its civilian-led transitional government and institutions," said a joint statement released by the US State Department. "We encourage the release of all those detained in connection with recent events and the lifting of the state of emergency," the statement said.
ADVOCACY
CBS News

Ethiopian leader calls on citizens to defend his government as Tigray rebels make gains

Johannesburg — It's been nearly one year since Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops in to crush rebellious forces in the country's northern Tigray region. In that time Abiy's standing as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for ending the war with neighboring Eritrea has been undermined, as those same troops have been accused of committing unspeakable atrocities.
POLITICS
The Independent

US envoy urges Sudan general to restore civilian-led govt

A senior U.S. diplomat on Tuesday urged Sudan’s top general to restore the country's civilian-led government as mediation efforts pressed on to resolve the civilian-military dispute that was capped by last week’s coup in the African nation.U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffery Feltman said Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan should allow Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his Cabinet to resume their work and release government officials and politicians detained in connection with the takeover.Hamdok has been under house arrest since the military takeover, led by Burhan, though he has been allowed to meet with visiting foreign mediators. The...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
primenewsghana.com

Sudan coup: Three killed in protests against military takeover

Sudan's security forces have fired live rounds and tear gas at pro-democracy protesters, killing at least three people, a doctors' committee says. Thousands marched in the capital Khartoum and other cities on Saturday, demanding the reinstatement of ousted Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok. The interior ministry denied that live rounds had...
PROTESTS
Brookings Institution

Africa in the news: Africa at COP26, military takeover in Sudan, and debut of Nigeria’s eNaira

Africa reports more threats associated with climate change ahead of COP26. As world leaders convene in Glasgow for the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) next week, Gabon will lead Africa’s negotiation efforts. Officials in Gabon stated that the country will seek payment for its role in the fight against climate change. Home to 12 percent of the Congo Basin, Gabon has managed to protect its share of the rainforest, making it one of the few carbon-negative countries in the world.
AFRICA
primenewsghana.com

Sudan coup: World Bank suspends aid after military takeover

The World Bank has suspended its aid to Sudan, after the military there staged a coup against the civilian government. Political leaders were arrested on Monday, sparking nationwide protests and international condemnation. The African Union (AU) has also suspended Sudan from the bloc over the "unconstitutional" seizure of power. The...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Sudan’s prime minister returns home after detention in military takeover

Sudan’s deposed prime minister and his wife have returned home after the military detained them and dissolved the government, upending the country’s transition to civilian rule. Western governments have called for the release of dozens more Sudanese officials and attempted to raise pressure on Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S State Department#Reuters#Sudanese#African
WOKV

Military says Sudan's detained PM allowed to return home

CAIRO — (AP) — Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and his wife, who were detained after the military seized power in a coup, were allowed to return to their home in Khartoum, a military official said Tuesday. His release came after the international community condemned the coup and called on...
MILITARY
spectrumlocalnews.com

U.S. condemns Sudan coup, suspends $700 million in aid

The Biden administration on Monday suspended $700 million in financial assistance to Sudan following a coup in the African nation that U.S. officials roundly condemned. Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Axios

U.S. freezes aid to Sudan over military coup

The Biden administration froze a $700 million aid package to Sudan after a military coup on Monday threatened to end the country's transition toward democracy. Driving the news: At least three protesters have been killed and dozens wounded in the chaotic scenes that followed the announcements from Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's ruling council, dissolving the government and declaring a state of emergency.
POLITICS
AFP

UN renews mandate of EU military mission in Bosnia

The UN Security Council voted unanimously Wednesday to renew for one year the mandate of the European military mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, despite Russian opposition to the existence of an international high representative to the Balkan country.  There is no high representative or candidate to be a high representative today," said Vassily Nebenzia, the Russian ambassador to the UN. Schmidt was not in fact invited to present his report to the Security Council, which observers said could have been a sop to clear the way for Russia to vote for the renewal of the European military mission, known as Operation Althea.
MILITARY
The Independent

Former US diplomat Bill Richardson meets Myanmar leader

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson on a humanitarian mission to strife-torn Myanmar met Tuesday with the head of the Southeast Asian nation’s military-installed government.Myanmar’s Information Ministry said Richardson held discussions with Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing about prevention and control of COVID-19. Also present were the ministers of foreign affairs, health and international cooperation, it said. The meeting was shown on the evening news broadcast of state television MRTV.Richardson’s mission was announced Sunday by his office, which quoted him as saying he is “visiting the country to discuss pathways for the humanitarian delivery of...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Former US diplomat and hostage negotiator meets Myanmar junta chief

Former United States diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met Myanmar's junta chief on Tuesday, the military said, as the country passed nine months under a regime that has detained a US journalist. The military website made no mention of American journalist Danny Fenster, who was detained in May and has since been charged with encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy