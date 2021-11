This Fear the Walking Dead review contains spoilers. I’m going to borrow a page from Teddy’s philosophy that the end is the beginning—at least as it relates to my review of “Cindy Hawkins.” Why? Because by the end of the episode, it occurred to me that viewers’ enjoyment of Fear the Walking Dead’s seventh season will rely heavily upon whether you accept Morgan and Strand as archrivals. This is an important consideration because everybody else will likely find themselves caught in the crossfire of competing ideologies. Perhaps the one thing more dangerous than Morgan and Strand’s conflicting worldviews is the outsized egos fueling a constant need to weaponize success. If I were June and John Dorie, Sr., I’d stay out of the fray, too.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO