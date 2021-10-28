Hollywood Gaming in Austintown adds cashless, cardless play

Mario Party Superstars is set to release on Nintendo Switch tomorrow, and the game will combine old-school content with a number of new features. Like Super Mario Party, the new game will offer full online play, but Superstars takes it a step further with a welcome change. Now, when a player is accidentally disconnected, the game will automatically swap in a CPU player. If the disconnected player is able to make it back, they can rejoin the group on the next turn. Players also have the option of saving the online game and returning to it later. This should make online play much more user friendly!

