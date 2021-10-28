CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Hollywood Gaming in Austintown adds cashless, cardless play

By Corey Vallas
WFMJ.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course customers can now play cashless and cardless. The Austintown racino launched new features through its MyChoice app Wednesday. Guests can now earn tier points, MyCash and...

www.wfmj.com

WYTV.com

Live racing returns to Austintown casino

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Live racing is officially back at Hollywood Gaming. Friday kicked off their grand opening weekend. The first horse race kicked off at 12:45 p.m. Hollywood Gaming is excited to be almost back to normal. Last year, they were at 50% capacity because of the pandemic. This...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
vrscout.com

VR Footwear Cybershoes Adds A Bunch Of New Games

Shuffle your way through a collection of newly compatible games and compete in an exclusive NFT tournament. Since the launch of its official Kickstarter back in 2018, Cybershoes have built up an impressive list of compatible VR games. This includes such hits as Doom3Quest, Arizona Sunshine, Population: One, and Half-Life: Alyx just to name a few.
TECHNOLOGY
businessjournaldaily.com

Golden Star Austintown Cinema to Mark Anniversary with Discounts

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio — After receiving a $2.5 million makeover, Golden Star Theaters Austintown Cinema reopened in August of 2020 amid a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and sparse attendance. With public confidence much higher now, the chain will celebrate the theater’s one-year anniversary Nov. 5-7 with free popcorn, discounted drinks...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Nicolinni's Ristorante demolition almost complete

The demolition of a former Italian restaurant in Boardman is almost complete. Nicolinni's Ristorante has held its Boardman location on State Route 224 for 14 years before its closure in July of 2021. A second location in Austintown is still open and is located at 1912, S. Raccoon Rd.
BOARDMAN, OH
businessjournaldaily.com

Hollywood Gaming Introduces Cardless, Cashless, Contactless Gaming

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio — Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course has introduced new ways to play, in an effort to ensure a cleaner, safer environment for team members and guests, according to a press release. The Mychoice app, using Bluetooth technology, connects players to their favorite games using their smartphone...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
