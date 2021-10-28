Clifford expects to be “100% by the end of the week”

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The health of Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was in question on Saturday’s loss Illinois, and later, James Franklin confirmed those sentiments. But, heading into the matchup against Ohio State, Clifford expects to be back to normal.

“I didn’t feel 100%, but at the same time, I felt good enough to play,” said Clifford. “And this week, I really truly believe that I will be at 100% by the end of the week.”

Regarding his mobility, Clifford said there will be a difference in his performance compared to Saturday.



“I feel a lot better, and I feel like I’ll be at 100%,” said Clifford. “Obviously, I think my game adds being able to run and I pride myself on.”

Clifford’s Ohio State counterpart, freshman CJ Stroud, could provide a tough matchup for the Penn State secondary. Stroud is leading the Big Ten in passing efficiency, touchdowns, and yards per game.

“He has a strong arm, he can make hash to hash throws, I mean, he’s just a freshman so, to see him make throws like that,” said Tariq Castro-Fields, a senior cornerback. “His confidence in his receivers to throw the ball up, to test the 50/50. He’s a smart guy, so he’s definitely showed that he doesn’t play like a freshman.”

Clifford and Castro-Fields are part of a group of Nittany Lions who have beaten every Big Ten East school, except Ohio State. The Nittany Lions travel to Columbus for a 7:30 game against the Buckeyes on Saturday, October 30.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.