NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Here’s a provocative thought as Mayor-elect Eric Adams mulls what is arguably one of his most important appointments — could New York City get a civilian police commissioner? As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Thursday, it at least seems like it’s a possibility. Adams has narrowed his search for a police commissioner to about six or eight women. Sources told Kramer that the list includes several who have run departments in other cities, a top-ranking NYPD chief, and candidates who do not have policing backgrounds. When Kramer spoke to Adams, he seemed to hint a civilian could be in the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO