Uplift Central Coast Coalition vying for Biden Build Back Better grant

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) In an effort to advance aerospace and technology on the central coast, organizations are coming together to apply for a 70 million dollar grant. It's part of the Biden administration's "Build Back Better" regional challenge.

Out of thousands of applications received nationwide, only 30 will get chosen for the regional challenge that wants to support regions to bounce back from the pandemic. The Uplift Central Coast Coalition grant application is focusing on building space and aviation partnering together with the public and private sector, government, and education for more opportunities here on the central coast.

"We chose this aviation and space cluster because there's such expertise and so many assets that stretch all the way from here in Santa Cruz, all the way down to Ventura," said Kate Roberts, CEO of Monterey Bay Economic partnership.

The CEO says they're also planning on supporting programs locally like the one that helps at-risk youth to become pilots in helping create more equitable opportunities.

"They have had such great success rate with that program that we thought building that out not only at this last airport, but thinking about how we could expand it, maybe to the Marina," said Roberts.

For Roberts, she thinks funding like this will help bring more jobs to the coast.

"I think for our residents, it's a wonderful opportunities that will come forth as we build out this whole sector that is really kind of, you know, just emerging right with the DART stuff that's happening with drones, with Joby starting their big build-out in Marina," said Roberts

The proposal hasn't been chosen but will find out if they're among the 50 to 60 in phase 1 that will be chosen in December.

