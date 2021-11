MICHIGAN, USA — Consumers Energy announced Thursday its commitment to powering one million electric vehicles on Michigan roads by 2030. In a release, the company said, “The goal would put Michigan – the birthplace of America’s auto industry – in the driver’s seat for the next generation of clean, zero-emissions vehicles and support the auto industry’s goal to have electric vehicles be 50% of new sales by 2030.”

