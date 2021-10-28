Masters of Horror: Dean Koontz

That’s interesting to think about, isn’t it? Back in 2008, Robert Downey Jr. came to the big screen with a great deal of swagger and attitude as Tony Stark, who would later on in the movie become the namesake that he would go out with near the last part of Endgame, closing out the Infinity Saga. What might have happened had he been given another role though? It’s tough to see him as anyone else at the moment, but if there were another arrogant role that he might have been able to play, it might have been that of Doctor Doom. But as you can imagine, that would have affected the trajectory of the MCU in such a big way that it would no doubt look very different at this point than it has for the past decade. Had RDJ actually taken on the role of Doom back in the day it’s fair to say that his transition into Iron Man would have been a little rougher. In fact, it might have happened that he wouldn’t have seen fit to take on the mantle that helped to secure his fame with Marvel. To be fair, RDJ was already famous long before the MCU came along, and infamous of course since his legal troubles are well-known to many people all over the world. After cleaning up and getting back into the swing of things though, RDJ managed to become the one character that held the MCU together even as that same character was doing so many things that could have torn them apart.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO