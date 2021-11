The Florida Panthers are off to an impressive start this season, and it’s a perfect example of why this team will be a threat come playoff time. The Panthers are 7-0-0, putting them atop the NHL standings early in the season. The team is getting lights out goaltending from former Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky, and it is being led offensively by superstar Jonathan Huberdeau, who has nine points in seven games so far.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO