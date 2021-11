The SEC West title and a trip to the SEC Championship Game is still within reach for No. 12 Ole Miss, and it'll look to keep those hopes alive Saturday when it plays host to LSU in the Magnolia Bowl. The Rebels are coming off of a wild win over Tennessee, which included a 20-minute delay after Volunteer fans threw trash on the field. Meanwhile, the Tigers stunned Florida in Death Valley to break a two-game losing streak, but fired coach Ed Orgeron anyway the following day.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO