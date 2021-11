MINNEAPOLIS — On Monday, the University of Minnesota announced it will be expanding its tuition assistance program for Native American students. In a press release, U of M said beginning Fall 2022, it "will provide free or reduced tuition on any of its five campuses statewide to first-year undergraduate students and Tribal college transfer students who are also enrolled citizens in one of the state’s 11 federally recognized Tribal Nations."

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO