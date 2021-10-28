More than two dozen cars burglarized in minutes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police said a trio of thieves drove through a security gate at a manufacturing plant in Southwest Memphis Tuesday and vandalized more than two dozen cars.

Wednesday, they released footage of the black Infiniti M35 caught on camera at Hyosung HICO on Riverport Road.

Police said three males were seen getting out of the car and breaking into at least 25 vehicles on the lot.

Investigators said they took several handguns, cash, driver’s licenses, and even power tools from the vehicles on the lot.

Marshaun Mason, one of the employees, said the thieves broke into their vehicles about 20 to 30 minutes after they arrived at work to start their 5:30 a.m. shift.

“I was just so surprised that so many people were hit at the same time. I was like, how were they able to do so many in such a short period of time,” Mason said.

The burglars broke out his driver’s side window, ransacked his car, and took a gun he was licensed to carry.

“Obviously, that person doesn’t care and doesn’t have a conscience, but it’s upsetting because you think someone would be like, you know,” said Mason.

Hyosung HICO is a Korean company that specializes in manufacturing electrical power equipment such as transformers.

In a prepared statement, the company said:

“Our employee’s safety is always our first priority, we have increased our security and will continue to assess improvements. It is an unfortunate situation for us and our neighboring companies.”

Police said the car burglars left behind a flashlight and blood on one of the vehicles.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.

