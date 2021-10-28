Michigan State runs past Ferris State in exhibition game

Michigan State 92, Ferris State 58

The Michigan State men's basketball team opened the season Wednesday night with a 92-58 win over Ferris State in an exhibition game.

The Spartans were led by Gabe Brown who scored 19 points, while freshman Max Christie added 17.

The Bulldogs were led by Walt Kelser's 12 points.

Marcus Bingham, jr. added 8 points and 3 rebounds in 16 minutes for Michigan State.

The Spartans will host Grand Valley State next Thursday in their final exhibition game while Ferris State will head to Xavier next Friday.