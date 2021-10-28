CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

‘The Working Group’ Spent Months Creating Tree Of Life Commemoration Ceremony In Pittsburgh

By Meghan Schiller
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 8 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A small group of people spent the last six months crafting Wednesday’s Tree of Life commemoration ceremony.

The group calls themselves “The Working Group.” They put aside their own grief to create a commemoration of healing to honor the memories of the 11.

For survivor Carol Black, year three will feel different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkMhA_0cetCRe700

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“The first one was very public. It was at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial. There was all kinds of coverage,” Black said.

Black survived the shooting, hiding inside the Tree of Life Synagogue. Her brother, beloved dentist Richard Gottfried, did not. Black’s now setting aside her grief to plan.

“I wanted an active part in it because I wanted to do something that would help steer the direction that it went in,” Black said.

Black said the first year felt raw. The pandemic turned the second year into video messages and virtual tributes. The third year now brings unity.

“We need to show the world that we are still here. We have survived, and we’re going forward. We’re standing up straight, and we will be here no matter what, together as a family,” said Barbara Caplan, co-president of New Light Congregation.

With this year’s commemoration happening outdoors in Schenley Park, near the grove of trees planted this spring in memory of the 11, the group wanted to focus on special music, rituals, prayers and moments of healing.

“I don’t think anyone believes it’s been three years. I hear that all over the place. … We just had our group last night, and they all said they can’t wait for Oct. 28. There’s so much anxiety moving up to the date,” said LuLu Orr from Jewish Family Community Services.

That’s why Maggie Feinstein and the 10.27 Healing Partnership will be there in the days that follow and why she calls this group a safe space.

“What you find is you have never thought about it from the perspective of a synagogue president, or I never thought about it from the perspective of a family member,” Feinstein said. “So once we all can think together, I have found it to be really meaningful. And this group especially this year has really hit the stride of hearing each other, listening to each other, challenging each other.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Students At Charter School In Pittsburgh Eat Lunch Outside In Tent To Help Mitigate Spread Of COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — School lunches look a little different this year at a charter school in Pittsburgh. Students at Environmental Charter School on South Braddock Avenue are eating their lunches outside in tents as a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to the primary school. James Doyle, the chief operating officer at ECS, said students have been eating outside since the third week of school. “As part of our early on COVID mitigation and when we opened our school fully to students, because last year, we actually had about half capacity and buildings, we...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Schedule For 2021 Highmark Light Up Night Released

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year – to be downtown, that is. This year marks the 60th-anniversary celebration of Highmark Light Up Night on Saturday, November 20, moving from its usual Friday night celebration. Friday night will be the grand opening weekend celebration and those in attendance can take part in the Merry Karaoke Team Tournament to compete for a $5,000 cash prize to be split between the team and a nonprofit. Also on Friday, the People’s Gas Holiday Market will open, giving shoppers a head start and a chance to beat...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Greater Milwaukee Today

Witness Tree Ceremonies

HARTFORD — By 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, two trees, one in Hartford and one in West Bend, will each be covered by 242 military dog tags, each representing the average of 22 veterans who lose their lives to suicide during every 24-hour period. These Witness Trees represent an extension...
WEST BEND, WI
CBS Pittsburgh

K&L Gates Donates 75 Trees To Be Planted In Mellon Square Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New life is coming to Mellon Park. The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is planting 75 new trees there. On Monday, they added a Sweetbay Magnolia Tree. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Rob Hopson) The Conservancy is working with K&L Gates on the project. The company donated the trees in honor of its 75th anniversary. “It’s wonderful to be able to walk around the many parks that exist in the green spaces and it’s a time when people can come have lunch, or just take a break from work, and to be able to sit in the shade and see beautiful flowers and trees is a wonderful thing, and we’re happy to contribute to that,” said Thomas J. Smith. K&L Gates will continue to work with the Parks Conservancy over the next year to plant the remaining trees.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Unity Township, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Pitt News

Photos: Tree of Life massacre commemoration

Wednesday marked three years since the antisemitic attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, an event which has etched itself into the surrounding community’s collective memory. Several hundred community members attended a Wednesday evening commemoration ceremony on Prospect Drive in Schenley Park — organized by the 10.27 Healing Partnership, a local nonprofit — which included families of those lost, survivors of the attack and members of the greater Jewish and Pittsburgh communities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Run-Hide-Fight Really Does Work’: Tree Of Life Survivor Audrey Glickman Wants Others To Remember ‘It Can Happen Again’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the people who survived the heinous attack three years ago at Tree of Life, these annual observances bring renewed questions, but one survivor says while that’s all appreciated, there are other important things to consider. Ask Audrey Glickman what Pittsburgh should remember as we mark three years since the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, and she’ll tell you first to remember that it can happen again. “The one big thing to know is that you have to be aware of your surroundings and you have to know what to do ahead of time,”...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Remember, Reflect At Tree Of Life: Commemorating The 11 Lives Lost 3 Years Ago In Synagogue Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is a day Pittsburgh will never forget, marking three years since 11 lives were lost in the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in United States history. On Oct. 27, 2018, a normal Saturday in Squirrel Hill became an unimaginable nightmare when a gunman opened fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue, killing 11 people and injuring several others. Now, three years later, we pause to remember and reflect in spirit and action. (Photo Credit: KDKA) An official commemoration ceremony took place on Wednesday in Schenley Park. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald were in attendance. WATCH: Interview...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

11 Trees Planted In Schenley Park Commemorate Lives Lost 3 Years Ago At Tree Of Life

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In commemoration of the 11 lives lost three years ago at the Tree of Life Synagogue, a grove of trees was planted at a local park. Families of the victims of the synagogue shooting teamed up with the 10.27 Healing Partnership to not only pick a great location for the trees but find a spot where the trees were best needed in the area. The sound of trees rustling in the breeze is a familiar one to Michele Rosenthal “I live in Squirrel Hill and spend a lot of time walking through our parks. They’re a place where I find...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commemoration#Working Group#The Working Group#Kdka#New Light Congregation
CBS Pittsburgh

How Leaders From Different Congregations Came Together To Participate In Tree Of Life Remembrance Ceremony

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When tragedy struck Tree of Life Synagogue three years ago, people around the country were surprised at how so many different faiths came together to support the victims, their families and all Jewish people. But faith leaders here weren’t surprised. In fact, the 10.27 Healing Partnership asked leaders of five different congregations from different faiths and communities to participate in the ceremony in Schenley Park on Wednesday. (Photo Credit: KDKA) KDKA’s Kristine Sorensen sat down to talk with those five faith leaders about why and how they work together and what they hope their collaboration can mean for our community. It...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Healing continues for Pittsburgh's Tree of Life, Dor Hadash and New Light congregations

Each year in late October, as fall starts to turn a bit grayer, the feeling shifts for many people who are connected to Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue. “It’s a day that you know is coming,” said Barb Feige, executive director of the Tree of Life congregation. “It’s not like we don’t think about the folks every other day of the year, but this is, like all anniversaries, where memories of different kinds of things come up.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Salamanca Press

2021 Tree of Life ornaments are available, ceremonies announced

Each year, HomeCare & Hospice Foundation offers a personalized ornament as a way to remember loved ones. This year’s ornament is a beautifully designed, pewter-finish bell, which can be engraved with a loved one’s name and a short message. The ornament is available for $20 with engraving and can be displayed at the Tree of Life Ceremony of one’s choice, picked up at one of the Homecare & Hospice offices or shipped to your home for an extra $5 per ornament.
CATTARAUGUS, NY
Forward

We are Jews from Pittsburgh. Please don’t use the Tree of Life tragedy for political gain

On Oct. 27, 2018, a white supremacist opened fire in the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh during Shabbat services, killing eleven people and injuring two. Three years later, in the beginning of October, Pittsburgh hosted the three-day Eradicate Hate Global Summit, presented in honor of the members of our community murdered and wounded in the 2018 attack.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Tree of Life: Three years later

It was late on a Saturday night in Jerusalem that I first learned of the massacre in Pittsburgh. Leading a community trip from Syracuse, N.Y., with an Orthodox rabbi and a Conservative rabbi, I, a Reform rabbi, looked for as much information as I could find. Soon the municipality of Jerusalem broadcast a sign on the walls of the Old City — We Stand with Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS New York

Exhibit Shines Light On Difficult Journey Through NYC Shelter System For Those Experiencing Homelessness

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly one in 100 people in New York City is currently experiencing homelessness. Many of us have no idea what it’s like trying to navigate the shelter system in the search for permanent housing. CBS2’s Jessica Moore spoke to Shamaya Morris, a woman who has been through it all and has advice on how to improve what she calls a failing system. “It’s been me plenty of times and I can say you do not want it to be you,” Morris said. She knows the desperate cycle of homelessness in New York City all too well. “I feel so heartbroken because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

Denver PD Welcomes First Therapy Dog To Its Pilot Pup Program

DENVER (CBS4) – There’s a new member of Denver Police Department, and her name is Shelby — a 15-month-old Black English Labrador Retriever. Shelby is also a therapy dog — American Kennel Club certified — who will accompany Officer Teresa Gillian, as they try to make positive connections in the community. “It’s just a great out-of-the-box way to do community outreach, and it really breaks down a lot of barriers that, without her, I don’t know if I could do it by myself,” Gillian said. (credit: Denver Police) The pair will visit schools, meet with neighbors and attend meetings and community events, as well...
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

1st Kids Under 12 Get COVID-19 Shot In Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kids ages 5 to 11 can get COVID-19 shots starting as soon as Wednesday. The CDC gave its final clearance late Tuesday, and some parents in our area didn’t hesitate to act fast. KDKA’s Meghan Schiller talked to parents who snagged the first appointments at UPMC’s Children’s Community Pediatrics in Monroeville. It’s a smaller dose, but with big protection. An 8-year-old is the first child in the Pittsburgh area to get a COVID shot from UPMC. She didn’t skip a beat Wednesday. “I thought it was kind of random of a day, like a normal day, but then today, yeah,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
39K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy