JD Sports must sell Footasylum after a watchdog found serious concerns that competition would be reduced following an in-depth investigation.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said JD Sports is “by far and away” the closest alternative for shoppers at Footasylum and ordered JD Sports to sell it.But the ruling was blasted by JD Sports’ boss, Peter Cowgill who called it “inexplicable”.It follows a second investigation by the agency after JD Sports appealed against a previous ruling, saying investigators failed to take into account online sales through Nike and Adidas in the UK.We strongly believe shoppers could suffer if Footasylum...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO