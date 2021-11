True Corvette fans across the globe breathed a sigh of relief when Chevrolet announced that the C8 Corvette would be a mid-engine car, a first for the Corvette brand. Now a couple of years after the C8 was first launched, people still can't get enough of this domestic exotic. The C8 has been the darling of aftermarket tuners for some time now, and body kits for these cars are getting wilder and wilder by the day, but in an industry first, Victor Racing has introduced the first active aero kit for the C8. Called the ACT-C8 Smart Active Aero Wing, this active rear wing will adjust according to driving conditions, and is set to take the C8 Corvette to the next level of performance.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO