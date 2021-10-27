CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens sign offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi to practice squad

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dOcDu_0cet9lPv00

The Baltimore Ravens have seen multiple starting offensive linemen go down throughout the course of the 2021 season, most notably tackles Ronnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari. Stanley won’t suit up again this year as he continues to recover from his ankle injury that he suffered in the middle of 2020, while Mekari is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that he picked up in Baltimore’s Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

With their offensive tackle depth being very thin, Baltimore made a move to sign a recently released former first-round pick to their practice squad in Cedric Ogbuehi. He worked out for the Ravens on Tuesday, and Baltimore made the move official just one day later.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Ogbuehi could be promoted to the active roster soon.

Ogbuehi was the 21st pick in 2015 by the Cincinnati Bengals, and has experience at both left and right tackle. It can be very hard to find quality offensive line depth in the middle of the season, but if nothing else, Ogbuehi can be a versatile piece on the line that can step in and give Baltimore some snaps.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Announce More Crushing Injury News

The Baltimore Ravens just can’t seem to catch a break this season. The Ravens announced on Tuesday that they’ve placed Ronnie Stanley on the injured reserve. He will soon undergo surgery and be out the rest of this season. This is the second straight year Stanley’s season came to an...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practice Squad#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Nfl Network
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baltimore Ravens Trade Rumors

No NFL team was hit harder by the injury bug this preseason than the Baltimore Ravens, who lost several key players – including multiple at the running back position – to injuries prior to the start of the year. John Harbaugh’s team is still going strong, though. Baltimore is 3-1...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Video: Baltimore Ravens warns Cincinnati Bengals before their upcoming match

The topmost rated 33 events in this year have been the NFL matches that have taken place and honestly, Rome was not built in a day. It needs a lot more than those brutal slugfests on the field, occasionally starring a couple of blistering, searing and ingenious touchdowns to make it a swashbuckling success. One of the most pivotal roles in this entire transcendence is the mighty media as they mold the entire hype with a crazy twist of events.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Cedric Ogbuehi reportedly joining the Baltimore Ravens

Coming into the season, the Baltimore Ravens had an offensive line projected by some as a top-five unit, while the Cincinnati Bengals’ o-line was expected to be among the league’s worst. The tables have turned quite a bit, as Cincinnati’s offensive line has made big strides throughout the season, while...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined Browns WR Jarvis Landry $10,300 for taunting last week despite not getting penalized. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot writes the Browns are not expected to be major players at the trade deadline this year. They might pull off a small trade but are not expected to make any blockbuster deals, including one involving WR Odell Beckham.
NFL
International Business Times

NFL News: Ravens Head Coach Identifies Main Reason For Loss To Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens failed to secure the top of the AFC North division after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals, and head coach John Harbaugh gave his assessment on what went wrong. A day after absorbing a 41-point output from the Bengals, Harbaugh spoke with the media and dissected their failures,...
NFL
FanSided

Ravens: Analyst says Baltimore should trade for RB Marlon Mack

Coming out of their bye week, the Baltimore Ravens could make some dramatic changes to their roster by the trade deadline. One change involves a shake-up in the Ravens’ running back room. With Ty’Son Williams, Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray, and Le’Veon Bell, the Ravens seem to have more than enough running backs than they know what to do with.
NFL
thegreyhound.org

Ravens face first major loss of the season

This past Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals during a fight for first place in the AFC North. Coming into the game, the Bengals were 4-2 and the Ravens were 5-1. The afternoon’s game between the two determined which team would have the tiebreaker for first in the division.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Ravens Move Into First Place In The AFC North On Their Week Off

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens entered the week second place in their division trailing only the Cincinnati Bengals. After a loss to the Jets today, the Bengals fell to second place in the AFC North. With a record of 5-2, they stand alone at the top of the division. Since...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

22 stats that have defined the Ravens’ season, from Lamar Jackson’s deep throws to Odafe Oweh’s fast start

After a topsy-turvy Sunday, one in which backup quarterback Mike White was good enough to lead the New York Jets to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns were disappointing enough to lose to a Pittsburgh Steelers team without a healthy kicker, the 5-2 Ravens are back in first in the AFC North. As they return from their bye week and prepare for a Week 9 test against the ...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Seahawks releasing Cedric Ogbuehi

Veteran tackle Cedric Ogbuehi is on his way out in Seattle. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are releasing Ogbuehi. The team hasn’t made any announcement regarding Ogbuehi at this point. Ogbuehi opened the season injured reserve, but he was activated earlier this month. He started and...
NFL
FanSided

Ravens should sign Cedric Ogbuehi in wake of Patrick Mekari injury

The Baltimore Ravens are in desperate need of offensive tackle help following the injury suffered by Patrick Merkari. And veteran Cedric Ogbuehi could be a worthwhile addition to the roster. Mekari had been the team’s starting right tackle since Week 2 filling in after Alejandro Villanueva was shifted over to...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
87K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy